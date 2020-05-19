Cabela's Incorporated, the World's Foremost Outfitter® of hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear, recently launched a new and improved mobile website for customers using handheld devices or smartphones.

With the holidays approaching, the new site gives customers a seamless mobile shopping experience offering the same information and services as www.cabelas.com. Consumers will enjoy a complete shopping experience no matter where they are.

“Cabela’s is dedicated to keeping in touch with our customers and being easily accessible all the time,” said Corey Bergstrom, Cabela’s Vice President of Digital and E-commerce. “With our updated mobile website, we are able to provide services that customers will find convenient, plus full access to Cabela’s products.”

With the launch of the new mobile site, customers will appreciate new features including*:

• Omni-channel mobile shopping experience, enabling consumers to add to the cart, purchase gift cards, locate a store, or click to call to place an order.

• Additional checkout options, enabling customers to use Cabela’s CLUB Visa card points when checking out and access easier shipping and payment options.

• Quick, convenient information regarding product ratings and reviews.

• Logging in to their www.cabelas.com account via Facebook and Twitter.

*Some services begin in 2014.

Along with convenient features, the mobile website, like the desktop version, highlights thousands of products including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, boating and wildlife-watching, as well clothing and outdoor-themed gifts and furnishings.

“The Millennial shopper wants and expects different options when shopping,” Bergstrom said. “Cabela’s is making it as easy as possible to access our extensive assortment of outdoor merchandise, as well as store location information.”

Cabela’s, known for its strong brand and reputation, will deliver quality merchandise and legendary customer service, 24 hours a day, all from the convenience of using a smartphone or other handheld device. The mobile website complements Cabela’s robust website, catalog and growing retail business.

The new mobile website is intended to maximize digital technology to provide shoppers a best-in-class mobile shopping experience.

About Cabela’s Incorporated

Cabela’s Incorporated, headquartered in Sidney, Nebraska, is a leading specialty retailer, and the world’s largest direct marketer, of hunting, fishing, camping and related outdoor merchandise. Since the Company’s founding in 1961, Cabela’s® has grown to become one of the most well-known outdoor recreation brands in the world, and has long been recognized as the World’s Foremost Outfitter®. Through Cabela’s growing number of retail stores and its well-established direct business, it offers a wide and distinctive selection of high-quality outdoor products at competitive prices while providing superior customer service. Cabela’s also issues the Cabela’s CLUB® Visa credit card, which serves as its primary customer loyalty rewards program. Cabela’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CAB”.