Canada's edition of Business Chief - May issue now available!

The May issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief, packed with interviews and insight, is now live!

This month we feature an interview with international health and wellness footwear brand ASICS, which is opening its first ever Canadian flagship store in Toronto.

Our global technology transformation section looks at electric vehicles – is the correct infrastructure in place to provide for the masses of energy they will consume at any given time? Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk discusses what needs to be done to prepare for a new era of transport.

We also found out about the US skills gap from Jack Coker at Ducatus Partners, and looked into whether it is a global phenomenon. How might it be resolved?

Moving on to sustainability, branding expert Allen Adamson advises us how to maintain a strong brand identity while diversifying a company’s product range.

Our City Focus article for May zones in on Vancouver, as we examine its burgeoning eSports scene.

We’ve also brought you a breakdown of the top 10 commercial buildings the country has to offer. Did your favourite skyscraper make the cut?

Don’t forget to check out our company features for the latest exciting news from Yamana Gold and BLT Construction.

We hope you enjoy the latest issue of Business Chief Canada as much as we have enjoyed putting it together, and as always welcome any feedback or opinions on Twitter @Business_Chief