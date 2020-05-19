From The Creators Of YouTube: MixBit

The August edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

MixBit is the second video service to come from the creators of YouTube. Does the world need another video service? The rousing 15-minutes of fame brought to us by the short lived popularity of Vine, only to be almost nearly snuffed out by a 15-second video feature added to Instagram, a popular photo sharing app.

The iOS app (rumor is Android will be able to play soon) is similar to a miniature editing bay for filmmakers or news teams. Clips as long as 16 seconds can be shot, and then pieced together into a finished video that can be up to an hour in length.

Vine has some amazing videos, but those moments have to be captured in the moment and there is no way to retake or edit the video with your smartphone. MixBit brings a more artistic and completely editable approach to the world of smarphone videos.

Read related content:

MixBit’s most intriguing feature is a complete lack of personal branding. There is no user identification on the video’s, “channels” or personalities to follow. Which begs the question, will people embrace the new service if they cannot gain the coveted notoriety users normally gain on twitter, YouTube (I’m looking at you Jenna Marbles), and Instagram?

You don’t have to sign up for the service to post or create video’s, and there are no additional benefits for registering, but when you sign up you can save clips from videos on MixBit’s website bringing users online versus always accessing the app from their smartphones.

In MixBit’s mission statement the company states, “We want to help people make great videos.” It goes on, “We think video should be a living, breathing entity and that creativity is a collaborative process. More than simply capturing brief moments in time, we help people bring stories to life.”