Five Tips for Increasing Website Traffic

By: Tina Samuels

If you have a business website, you know that increased traffic means increased sales and profit. But just how do you go about getting that additional website flow?

Here are some of the most helpful tips and tricks to getting more people to view your business website.

Social Media Buttons

Putting social media share buttons on your website can be a great way to get additional visitors. This way your visitor "shares" the page with everyone in their network and those people can visit and be part of your network as well.

Sharing pages is a great way to help get into a different demographic and is one of the easiest, cheapest ways to get your advertising seen.

SEO, or Search Engine Optimization

SEO is the manner of using specific keywords to boost your site. If you are a toy train distributor, you may want to be #1 in Google when people type in "toy trains".

By using this keyword prominently throughout the site, you boost your chances of being seen when web surfers use that term in a search engine. Keep in mind that too many uses of a keyword is considered keyword spamming and can be bad.

Get a Mailing List

Whenever you have a sale or contact, ask them if they want to be on the mailing list. Sell it to them as a way for them to get additional deals and promotions that are exclusive to the list receivers. Mailing lists are a great way to assure you'll get more traffic.

Put up useful tips and tricks on your website, how-to's, or anything that will be of value to the reader and link to it on the mailing list. Do not put everything in the email, as they won't need to go to the site at that point.

USE PPC Ads

PPC, or pay-per-click advertising, is used to bring interested people to your website that would normally not browse it.

These type of ads are a great way to use traffic that is generated from a keyword you choose. Getting a PPC campaign started is easy and creates a wonderful return on your investment.

Quality over Quantity

Make sure you aren't just posting random items that have no value to the reader.

Daily or even more frequent posts that state filler is not going to be taken well and may end up costing you readers. However, weekly posts with informative posts and ideas can make your site and post something that people want to read and share with others.

Business websites depend on a steady stream of eyes to view its contents. More visitors staying longer per page means that they are seriously considering what you have to offer.

This can mean an increase in sales and profits, helping your bottom line.

So, just how savvy are you when it comes to increasing your website traffic?

