Digital Strategy

[INFOGRAPHIC] How using hashtags can help your business grow

By Cutter Slagle
May 19, 2020
You should already know by now that if you have a business, then your business needs to be on social media. Various outlets including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are quick and convenient ways to reach a broader audience and spread the word on your product. After all, how do you plan to succeed if no one knows about your company?

And while you may be on social media already, are you using the tool correctly? A big part of posting on these different outlets is using hashtags. Are you currently using hashtags? Are you using the right hashtags?

Below, you will find an infographic that details how to properly use hashtags when posting messages for your business. When used correctly, hashtags can help build your brand, as well as assist you in gaining more followers.

As you can imagine, etiquette must be used when choosing and displaying hastags. You need to use hashtags that are relevant to both your business and the message you are creating. Yes, hashtags can help your business, but if used incorrectly, they can also hinder your business.

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, it can be helpful to learn the rules of using hashtags for various sites. For example, if on Twitter, you should really only use between one and three hashtags. However, if on Instagram, then you can use up to 30 hashtags.

To see the complete list of rules, take a look at the Ultimate Guide to #hashtags:

