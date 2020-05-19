Article
Digital Strategy

[INFOGRAPHIC] How to utilize Facebook for your business

By Cutter Slagle
May 19, 2020
You most likely have a personal Facebook page, right? However, do you currently have a Facebook page that is just dedicated to your business? If you don’t, then it’s high time to get one! After all, you’re missing out on the possibility of gaining new clients and selling more products.

When considering different social media sites, you may believe that LinkedIn is the more professional route to go, and you’d be right. LinkedIn is definitely a professional tool that can allow to you connect with others in your industry. But does LinkedIn really offer you the chance to market your company and what you have to offer?

When using Facebook, you are presented with the opportunity to connect with your clients in many different ways. After all, if you want to run a successful company, then you’re going to have to engage with your customers.

The infographic that is supplied below will show you the variety of ways in which Facebook can more appropriately help you with your marketing needs. For example, when you using Facebook, you can create ads and contests for your fans, as well as easily and quickly “share” specific information.

Furthermore, Facebook gives you insights into what posts are working for your brand and which ones aren’t that popular. Therefore, you’ll be more inclined to give those who visit your Facebook page exactly what they want, which could then lead to customer loyalty and higher profits.

