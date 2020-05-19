Loblaw to launch online grocery delivery service with Instacart

Canadian supermarket heavyweight Loblaw has announced that it will be launching a home delivery service in partnership with a Californian startup named Instacart, beginning December.

With over 2,400 stores, Loblaw offers the largest number of click and collect grocery pickup points across Canada. However, the firm currently lacks a home-delivery service – something that its new partnership with Instacart will look to change.

“We have stores minutes from most Canadians, the nation's largest Click & Collect network, and home delivery of online beauty and apparel products,” said Galen Weston, Chairman and CEO of Loblaw. “For customers who want groceries delivered right to their door, Instacart is a new and complementary convenience.”

Although Instacart currently serves over 150 US markets, this marks the technology-driven deliver startup’s first international venture outside of the US.

“Entering our first international market with national icons like Loblaw and its President's Choice brand is a strong starting point for both our company and the local customers we aim to serve,” said Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Instacart. “I grew up in Canada and know first-hand the appeal of these supermarkets and brands. I also know that our Instacart technology and service will meaningfully add to their appeal and convenience.”

At launch, the Instacart app and website will feature up to 30,000 Loblaw products that can then be shopped for and delivered in any one-hour window, selected up to a week in advance.