McKinsey: Prioritise personalisation for 10-15% revenue lift

Outperformers organise their business around personalisation

Companies that achieve the best results from personalisation approach it differently. Rather than seeing personalisation simply as a marketing or analytics problem, they view it as an organization-wide opportunity. Rather than focusing solely on short-term wins, they look for long-term drivers of growth and emphasise customer lifetime value.

McKinsey outlines 5 things outperformers can do to accelerate personalisation and create value:

1. They lean into data and analytics to identify opportunities Looking across the customer life cycle, leaders build a granular view of where there is the most value. They leverage customer segments and microsegments, and factor in behavioural, transactional, and engagement trends. They use those insights to define and quantify their personalisation objectives and ground their efforts in customer-centric key performance indicators (KPIs).

2. They invest in rapid activation capabilities powered by advanced analytics Leaders develop at-scale content creation and AI-driven decisioning capabilities so they can respond to customer signals in real-time. They leverage predictive analytics and models to determine what content and messages to serve which customers (for example, propensity models, or predictive next-best-action algorithms). They also establish robust measurement processes that track the impact of customer interventions and feed that information back to their systems and teams. These processes help them deliver the right content through the right channels at the right moments in a consumer’s journey.

3. They invest in fit-for-purpose martech and data Rather than letting a “thousand flowers bloom,” personalisation leaders target a specific set of customer outcomes and use cases that support them. They align organisational resources around these use cases and work back from the desired outcomes to build the data and martech road map and identify the enablers and investments needed to deliver.

4. They commit to an agile operating model Businesses that succeed in scaling personalisation create teams that cut across marketing, product, analytics, and technology, using a hub-and-spoke approach. Each hub owns specific elements of the personalisation journey, with each spoke empowered to build underlying use cases. Together, these teams run hundreds of tests per year, enabled by advanced data analytics and test-and-learn techniques.

5. They invest in talent and training to refine capabilities Leaders bring a similarly data-driven approach to building their teams and organisational capabilities. They focus in on the skills needed to support personalisation at scale (for instance, digital and e-commerce acumen, advanced analytics, product management, or performance marketing). Then they map these capabilities against their current talent base, using the results to inform hiring, training, and upskilling. This approach allows companies to anticipate the expertise and tools they need as their personalisation program advances.

Read McKinsey’s Next in Personalization 2021 Report