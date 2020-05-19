Picture a better brand with more video

With online attention spans getting shorter by the day, it's more important than ever for your business to effectively engage its customers.

Video can help your business accomplish this and many other brand initiatives.

With moving image outreach in mind, here are a few ways your business can use video to promote its brand:

Video marketing

Video marketing is taking off in countries all across the world. If your business hasn't done so already, it's time to adopt a video marketing mindset. Why?

Well, according to a recent Google Engage Conference, consumers watch hours’ worth of online video every day. Likewise, YouTube, makes up for 80% of the online videos watched. On top of that, based on data collected from the Google conference, 25 million consumers are believed to watch online videos every month.

Various companies all over the country are jumping on the video marketing bandwagon and putting their brands in the spotlight. That's because there are a number of benefits to going the video route.

Share-ability factor

As the following article looks at, marketing is mentioned as 1 of 3 ways to use video in your business because it's arguably the most effective way to use the medium.

One reason why video marketing is gaining popularity: videos are easy to share, especially in an online environment.

With the right video, your business can go viral in a matter of days or even hours. That's because videos are sharable on your site, through email, and through the hundreds of social media outlets available.

As long as your video is engaging and unique, your business can gain a massive amount of word-of-mouth exposure from online shares.

Video is way more entertaining

When compared to other forms of marketing content, video is proven to be more entertaining. Sure, this depends on the type of content at hand, but there's always a way to make a video fun to watch.

Whether you add a little humor, informative commentary, or interesting imagery, you can take your business's marketing to the next level with video.

For example, a number of online retailers create product videos that give customers detailed firsthand looks at the products they offer. Seeing a video of a product in use is always more entertaining than a still image.

Mobile outreach

Unlike other types of marketing, videos are marketable on a mobile level.

A video that your business creates for its website can also be viewed on mobile devices, which helps your business connect with an even larger audience.

This is especially beneficial considering more and more consumers are using their mobile devices as entertainment devices.

Other business uses of video

Videos aren't just for marketing.

Businesses of all kinds are offering their customers video tutorials and instructions as opposed to print tutorials.

Likewise, product-based businesses such as retail stores and car dealerships are showcasing their inventory through in-house videos.

If you want to put your brand in the spotlight, then it's time to start thinking video.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including video marketing and customer outreach.

