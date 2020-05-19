Sotheby’s launches luxury design marketplace, Sotheby’s Home

Fine art broker Sotheby’s has launched Sotheby’s Home, a luxury design marketplace specializing in antique and vintage decorations, accessories, and furniture

The platform connects collectors and design enthusiasts with dealers, showrooms, interior designers, and private sellers in the firm’s latest initiative to expand its ecommerce business.

Sotheby’s’ statement added:

“For consignors, Sotheby’s Home offers a solution encompassing all steps of the selling process, from curation and photography to moving and delivery.”

Sotheby’s Home will feature online-only auctions as well as a section for Sotheby’s Wine.

The company acquired Viyet, an online furniture marketplace, in February this year and its integration into Sotheby’s has yielded the Home platform.

See more:

“We are thrilled to introduce Sotheby’s Home and relaunch Viyet under the Sotheby’s brand,” said Elizabeth Brown, Sotheby’s Home’s CEO.

“We are excited to continue growing with the support of Sotheby’s, providing our customers the opportunity to purchase unique pieces for their homes and providing consignors with an easy to use, trustworthy platform.”

Sotheby’s’ statement also noted that, since the acquisition, Viyet’s web traffic has doubled along with its monthly revenue.

General manager of Sotheby’s Art and Objects division in New York, John Auerbach, said:

“The launch of Sotheby’s Home provides a new platform to buy designer furniture, antiques, accessories and art with ease, furthering our commitment to offer expanded channels to serve both our customers and consignors.”