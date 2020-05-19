Tips on Reputation Management, Creative, and Content Marketing

Article
May 19, 2020
Written by Carolyn Martin
Reputation Management: “Don’t wait until you have a crisis.”
- Be proactive about your reputation by searching for anything that is being said about your business.
- Complaints can easily go viral if not handled quickly. Make sure to send critics a reply quickly and courteously with details on how to contact you.
- 70 percent of reviews are good and 30 percent can be bad. If you look too perfect, it won’t be believable.
- Invest in tools to monitor what is being said about your business. You can either make the time or budget for the tools to search for your business reviews.
- Small businesses can implement free tools like Google Alerts and Google Reader for tracking their reputations.
- Reward employees for motivating customers to write reviews. Some companies have instituted an employee rewards program for getting a customer to write a review.
- Ask your satisfied customers to write reviews. Just send them an email and ask.
- Institute Social Media Guidelines so everyone is on board on the policy of handling a crisis.
- Allocate company ambassadors to assist in handling replies to a crisis.
- The Social Media “magic team” includes marketing, HR, and legal for creating guidelines.
- Participate in cause related marketing. Find out what charities your audience cares about and participate in them.
Creative Workshop: “Great Stories and Pictures Move People.”
- Ask yourself what you are presenting to the end-user.
- Create Dynamic Creative with relevant pictures, offers and a call to action.
- Think of ways you encounter your audience.
- Your landing page is super important in driving performance.
- Always build a story that speaks to the users and combine it with a human element of experience.
- Re-market messages with sequential postings relating to the original message.
Content Marketing: “Create It and Link It.”
- Work on collecting content from multiple channels in an organization (HR, PR and Marketing).
- Social Sharing is how content becomes viral so identify where your content will be posted.
- Generating Content is the most effective method for SEO results.
- Optimize all of your content by making small changes so it fits onto different sites.
- Always collect and search key words to have an understanding of what people are looking for.
