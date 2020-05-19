USA's edition of Business Chief - May issue now available!

The May issue of the USA edition of Business Chief is now live!

This month, we start the conversation with Epicor’s Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, Scott Hays.

As more and more businesses struggle to attract, and more importantly retain, the key talent and expertise they need, Hays tells us why it's important for employers to encourage Generation Z in the workforce.

On the subject of skills shortages, we also speak to Jack Coker, Principal at Ducatus Partners, to see how companies can address the lack of skilled workers and investment in both America and the world stage.

Speaking to Business Chief, he discusses whether the current skills gap a global phenomenon and what businesses can do to fix it.

Next, with an estimated 50mn electric vehicles to be in operation by 2025, we speak to Taavi Madiberk, CEO and Co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, to see how businesses can make sure that the adoption of electric vehicles is sustainable.

In a fast-changing marketplace, developing and maintaining a brand identity can be a mammoth challenge for any company.

With this in mind, Business Chief spoke to marketing expert Allen Adamson. He tells us why business should be careful not to dilute their brand when introducing new products.

Next, we turn the spotlight to the capital of Georgia, Atlanta, to see how this bustling economic powerhouse is emerging as a major player in both the US and global economy.

Finally, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10 largest commercial businesses that the US has to offer.

Enjoy the magazine, and join the conversation on Twitter: @Business_Chief.