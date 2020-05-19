Article
Digital Strategy

The June issue of Business Chief Canada is now live!

By Harry Menear
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Welcome to the June issue of Business Chief Canada!

Renowned consultancy firm Deloitte takes center stage in this month’s issue as we speak with Natascha Schijven, Partner for Supply Chain & Manufacturing Operations at the firm, about how the procurement landscape has evolved over the past 20 years. With procurement becoming increasingly prevalent in the supply chain industry, Schijven affirms the importance of having the right digital analytics capabilities and diverse talent in place to transform sourcing operations.

“We have a variety of critical business lines,” she says. “We have breadth and depth. We have a lot of technology empowering us and a bench strength in advanced, digital analytics that I had previously never come across. Deloitte has a whole practice built around digital and digital disruption.”

SEE ALSO:

Elsewhere in the magazine, we speak with Alterna Savings CEO, Robert Paterson, about how community values are maintained despite substantial growth in the banking sector.

You can also read our in-depth features with SPX, World Vision, Logix Federal Credit Union and Dunlop Protective Footwear in what is another jam-packed issue!

Our City Focus this month explores all that Toronto has to offer and looks at its role as Canada’s capital of finance.

Do you have a story to tell? If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief Canada, get in touch at [email protected].

Enjoy the issue!

Deloittebusiness chiefAlterna SavingsSPX
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI