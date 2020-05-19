The June issue of Business Chief Canada is now live!

Welcome to the June issue of Business Chief Canada!

Renowned consultancy firm Deloitte takes center stage in this month’s issue as we speak with Natascha Schijven, Partner for Supply Chain & Manufacturing Operations at the firm, about how the procurement landscape has evolved over the past 20 years. With procurement becoming increasingly prevalent in the supply chain industry, Schijven affirms the importance of having the right digital analytics capabilities and diverse talent in place to transform sourcing operations.

“We have a variety of critical business lines,” she says. “We have breadth and depth. We have a lot of technology empowering us and a bench strength in advanced, digital analytics that I had previously never come across. Deloitte has a whole practice built around digital and digital disruption.”

SEE ALSO:

Elsewhere in the magazine, we speak with Alterna Savings CEO, Robert Paterson, about how community values are maintained despite substantial growth in the banking sector.

You can also read our in-depth features with SPX, World Vision, Logix Federal Credit Union and Dunlop Protective Footwear in what is another jam-packed issue!

Our City Focus this month explores all that Toronto has to offer and looks at its role as Canada’s capital of finance.

Do you have a story to tell? If you would like to be featured in an upcoming issue of Business Chief Canada, get in touch at [email protected].

Enjoy the issue!