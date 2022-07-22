Be kind to recruit and retain talent, say US C-suite leaders

You may not be surprised to hear that in these woke times, kindness in leadership is an essential quality. That said, a new survey suggests that while 70% of leaders and workers acknowledge this, 72% of C-suite execs say their organisation needs to be more kind.

These results come from the second annual Humankindex Study conducted by IT and staffing company Signature Consultants .

The research looks at what impact kind leadership and cultural values can have on the business – especially when it comes to talent, engagement and innovation.

“The last two years have brought tremendous disruption for people and businesses across the world. This disruption, and its downstream effects, continues to evolve and present new challenges,” says Mahfuz Ahmed, CEO, DISYS and Signature Consultants.

“With most growth strategies hinging on talent and digital transformation to thrive in the future, our research proves that kind leadership and cultures pave the way for better talent outcomes, greater innovation, and ultimately increased financial performance and competitive advantage. As companies look to become future-ready, the power of kind leadership cannot be overlooked or undervalued.”