Accenture among Canada’s top 100 employers

Accenture, a leading global professional services company, has been named one of Canada’s top 100 employers for the sixth year running. The national competition is based on which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their staff.

“At Accenture, we are constantly evolving the way we work, with leading-edge workplace practices and technologies to help our 4,000 people in Canada manage their own careers, as we work together to solve our clients’ most significant challenges,” said Bill Morris, Canada President and Senior Managing Director at Accenture.

Accenture has been recognised as a good employer numerous times before. For example, it has been commended by DiversityInc for the past ten years and FORTUNE magazine for the past eight years.

“Paramount to our success is our commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Claudia Thompson, Managing Director, Inclusion and Diversity for Accenture in Canada. “Accenture employees represent a great variety of cultures, ethnicities and experiences and reflect the diversity of our clients and the communities in which we live and work. It is fundamental that we do the right thing for all of our people.”

Why was Accenture named among Canada’s Top 100 Employers?

Performance Achievement: Accenture has done away with annual performance reviews, instead enabling employees to receive timely feedback from their managers and co-workers on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Called Performance Achievement, this new global program focuses on setting priorities, growing strengths, and creating rewarding career opportunities for its people.

Accenture has done away with annual performance reviews, instead enabling employees to receive timely feedback from their managers and co-workers on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Called Performance Achievement, this new global program focuses on setting priorities, growing strengths, and creating rewarding career opportunities for its people. Diversity Disclosure: In 2016, for the first time, Accenture publicly reported the diversity statistics for its Canadian workforce. By increasing transparency around diversity, the company aims to foster a new level of collaboration and connection with its people, clients, partners and the greater community.

In 2016, for the first time, Accenture publicly reported the diversity statistics for its Canadian workforce. By increasing transparency around diversity, the company aims to foster a new level of collaboration and connection with its people, clients, partners and the greater community. Corporate Citizenship opportunities: Skills to Succeed is Accenture’s global corporate citizenship initiative that helps people gain the skills to acquire employment or build a business. In Canada during fiscal 2016, more than 12,000 people benefited from Skills to Succeed and almost 4,000 secured jobs or built businesses as a result. In January, Accenture announced a C$1.4 million grant to ACCES Employment that is helping the nonprofit develop a new digital platform to deliver skills training and professional services to more than 56,000 new Canadians seeking employment over the next two years.

Skills to Succeed is Accenture’s global corporate citizenship initiative that helps people gain the skills to acquire employment or build a business. In Canada during fiscal 2016, more than 12,000 people benefited from Skills to Succeed and almost 4,000 secured jobs or built businesses as a result. In January, Accenture announced a C$1.4 million grant to ACCES Employment that is helping the nonprofit develop a new digital platform to deliver skills training and professional services to more than 56,000 new Canadians seeking employment over the next two years. Fjord Studio: A new Toronto studio has been launched for Fjord, part of Accenture Interactive, combining design and innovation capabilities with Accenture’s expertise in technology and operations, strong analytical tools, and the scale of its immense network to deliver end-to-end digital transformation for clients.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the November 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine