Article
Leadership & Strategy

Arkadium Mobile Gaming Office Opens in Toronto

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Arkadium, a game developer best known for its popular game Mahjongg Dimensions, has announced that it will open its Canadian headquarters in Toronto. Focusing specifically in mobile and HTML5 development, the Toronto office will be the company’s fourth office.

Arkadium already has offices located in New York, Los Angeles and the Ukraine. The company believes the new Toronto office will round out its game development, specifically in mobile gaming opportunities. Focusing on HTML5 and iOS development, Arkadium’s Toronto office has a goal of producing ten new games to introduce to the market within the next 12 months.

This is good news for Canada’s burgeoning gaming industry as Arkadium plans to hire from the extensive local talent pool Toronto has to offer.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

“With mobile game market sales anticipated to grow to $11.7 billion by 2014, it’s the perfect time for us to have a dedicated team focused on our mobile efforts,” said Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO of Arkadium in an official press release.  “We’re excited to bring new IP to the iPad and Android and to port our library of 300+ games to HTML5, insuring their continued enjoyment for the foreseeable future.”

Arkadium has been in the business of online casual games for over ten years and recently found its success in social game development. Its move to focus on mobile games comes directly from the company’s goal to make available its casual online games to consumers anytime and anywhere.

Arkadium’s expansion into Canada is a result of a mutual cooperation from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development and Trade with additional partnership of the Greater Toronto Marketing Alliance (GTMA). Key factors in the opening of Arkadium’s new Toronto office was the financial support provided by the Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit presented by the Ontario Development Corporation.

 

Arkadiumhtml 5facebook gamefacebook games
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI