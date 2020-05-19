Arkadium Mobile Gaming Office Opens in Toronto

Arkadium, a game developer best known for its popular game Mahjongg Dimensions, has announced that it will open its Canadian headquarters in Toronto. Focusing specifically in mobile and HTML5 development, the Toronto office will be the company’s fourth office.

Arkadium already has offices located in New York, Los Angeles and the Ukraine. The company believes the new Toronto office will round out its game development, specifically in mobile gaming opportunities. Focusing on HTML5 and iOS development, Arkadium’s Toronto office has a goal of producing ten new games to introduce to the market within the next 12 months.

This is good news for Canada’s burgeoning gaming industry as Arkadium plans to hire from the extensive local talent pool Toronto has to offer.

“With mobile game market sales anticipated to grow to $11.7 billion by 2014, it’s the perfect time for us to have a dedicated team focused on our mobile efforts,” said Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO of Arkadium in an official press release. “We’re excited to bring new IP to the iPad and Android and to port our library of 300+ games to HTML5, insuring their continued enjoyment for the foreseeable future.”

Arkadium has been in the business of online casual games for over ten years and recently found its success in social game development. Its move to focus on mobile games comes directly from the company’s goal to make available its casual online games to consumers anytime and anywhere.

Arkadium’s expansion into Canada is a result of a mutual cooperation from the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development and Trade with additional partnership of the Greater Toronto Marketing Alliance (GTMA). Key factors in the opening of Arkadium’s new Toronto office was the financial support provided by the Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit presented by the Ontario Development Corporation.