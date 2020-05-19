Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bill Gates Main Shareholder for CN Railway

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Microsoft’s Bill Gates has become Canadian National Railway’s biggest shareholder. As of February 25th, Gates is in control of over 10.04 per cent of CN shares worth $3.2 billion.

Announced in a circular distributed before CN Railway’s annual shareholders meeting, Gates' share value was determined through CN’s Monday morning trading price of $69.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Overall, CN Railway’s stock market capitalization is valued at $32 billion.

Gates holds 46.07 million CN Railway shares, an amount he has been building since 2006. Starting at a 5.8 per cent stake, Gates' current stake totals around 10.04 per cent of CN stock. Gates' shares are owned and/or controlled through Cascade Investment and as a co-trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

“The only person who beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, directly or indirectly, shares carrying 10 per cent or more of the voting rights attached to any class of shares of the company is Mr. William H. Gates III,” said CN in a company circular.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK: Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

CN will release its first-quarter 2011 financial results this Tuesday.

CN Railway’s annual shareholder meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 27th 2011, at 10 AM in Toronto. The shareholder meeting’s goal is to receive consolidated financial statements for 2010, elect directors, appoint auditors, approve resolutions and transact other business for CN Railways. Shareholders that attend will have a chance to vote on each issue and outcomes will be determined by majority of votes cast.
 
eStruxtureTodd Coleman
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI