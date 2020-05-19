The October edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

BlackBerry wrote an open letter to customers to try and reassure them about the struggling tech company’s future.

"You can continue to count on BlackBerry," the letter says. "How do we know? We have substantial cash on hand and a balance sheet that is debt free."

BlackBerry has been hit hard by its competition since the inception of the Apple iPhone and smartphones running Google’s Android operating system. As more people purchase these devices the demand for BlackBerry’s smartphone lineup has dwindled leaving the company with quarter over quarter losses.

In its open letter to customers, BlackBerry addressed that Apple and Android devices are becoming more common in the workplace than ever before, but the company shed light on the fact it can help companies manage different mobile operating systems both seamlessly and securely.

In an attempt to merge its most popular feature with that of iPhone and Android software, BlackBerry is making its BBM (BlackBerry Messaging Service) service available on both platforms. The tech company noted that almost six million customers have signed up to be notified when the service is rolled out.