Bombardier awards radome contract to FACC

Austrian aerospace technology company FACC has announced the receipt of a contract from Bombardier.

FACC is to provide radomes for Bombardier’s Challenger and Global business jets, structures that enclose and protect antennas without affecting the signal.

“This contract is the next step in our long-standing relationship with Bombardier”, said Robert Machtlinger, FACC CEO. “This contract represents our continued support of Bombardier, who has chosen FACC’s comprehensive expertise for the manufacture of the radomes. We see ourselves as a technological leader in the field of high-strength, lightweight components for civil aircraft."

SEE ALSO:

The life of program contract is projected to start in Q3 2019 with deliveries beginning in 2020. The contract extends the existing relationship between the two, with FACC already producing interiors and frames for Bombardier, particularly supplying the Challenger 350 and Global 7500 with components and technologies such as fairing, rudders and cabin linings.

Stefan Schamberger, Director Programs & Sales Aerostructures at FACC said, "We are proud to have been awarded this new contract which matches perfectly with our strategy to widen our product portfolio. It offers us the opportunity to broaden our relationship with Bombardier as one of its suppliers. We are thoroughly committed to supporting Bombardier in its future development.“