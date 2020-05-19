Article
Canada to dismiss Boeing fighter jet deal amidst ongoing trade dispute

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
According to Reuters, Canada is set to scrap plans to purchase 18 Super Hornet fighter jets due to an ongoing trade dispute that has continued between the company and rival Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier.

Speaking to sources familiar with the matter, Reuters has revealed that Canada will instead acquire a fleet of older used F-18 jets, the same ones that Canada currently operates, from Australia.

Canada changing its supplier marks the latest discontent that the government has expressed toward Boeing during the US firm’s ongoing trade dispute with Bombardier, leading to the US Department of Commerce filing heavy countervailing duties against the Canadian company.

Justin Trudeau has previously hit back against Boeing, stating that Canada will not continue to work with them whilst the trade dispute continues.

“We won't do business with a company that's busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business,” Trudeau said, speaking at a bilateral meeting with the UK in September.

Since coming under attack, Boeing has been forced to sell a majority 50.01% stake in its CSeries unit to Airbus in an attempt to dodge the total 300% of import tariffs that the planes were facing from the US.

