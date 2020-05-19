Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canada Post Strike Stalled by Continued Negotiations

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

It seems that a Canada Post postal worker strike has been prevented. What averted the strike is the postal worker union’s presentation of a new contract proposal on Sunday.

According to the Canadian Press, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says that the proposal contains important compromises that cover all unresolved issues at the bargaining table. What’s still unresolved for Canada Post and the postal worker union are important topics such as wages, benefits, staffing levels and working conditions.

“In an effort to achieve a collective agreement by May 25, 2011 without a work disruption, CUPW is prepared to accept important compromises and, accordingly, makes the offer of settlement. This is a global offer, and it must be considered as a whole. No single item in this offer can be examined in isolation,” said an official statement delivered with the union’s global offer.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Canada

The union had previously threatened the possibility of a strike if a deal wasn’t reached by the end of the week. As the union did not give a 72 hour notice yesterday, it is speculated that if any strike should occur, it will not start before this Friday.

“In the context of the Union submitting a global offer, the CUPW National Executive Board has decided not to submit a 72-hour strike notice. A 72-hour notice is required under the Canada Labour Code prior to any strike/lockout action being undertaken by a union or employer,” said an official statement from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

These negotiations are a direct result of the January 31st expiration of an earlier agreement that covered 50,000 employees. Talks over this new deal started as early as last fall.

The government is urging a resolution of negotiations to prevent potential Canadian mail service disruption. 

strikeunionCanada PostCanadian Union of Postal Workers
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI