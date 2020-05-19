Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canada’s Most Powerful Business People

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Who are Canada’s most powerful business people? Check out Canadian Business’ list of the shot-callers in corporate Canada. The list includes dealmakers, financiers, entrepreneurs and rainmakers.

  1. Rachel Notley – Premier, Province of Alberta
  2. Mark Wiseman – President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,
  3. John Ruffolo – CEO, OMERS Ventures
  4. Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister, Canada
  5. Mike Lazaridis Founder - Quantum Valley Investments
  6. Steve Williams - President & CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.
  7. Prem Watsa – Chairman & CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
  8. Stephen Poloz - Governor, Bank of Canada
  9. Alain Bouchard – Founder, Alimentation Couche-Tard
  10. Deborah Gillis – President & CEO, Catalyst Inc.
  11. Tobias Lutke – Co-founder & CEO, Shopify Inc.
  12. Jason Kenney – Member of Parliament, Calgary Midnapore
  13. Ji Balsillie – Innovation lobbyist
  14. John Tory – Mayor, City of Toronto
  15. Karen McKibbin – President Nordstrom Canada
  16. Bruce Flatt – CEO, Crookfield Asset Management
  17. Angela Strange – Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
  18. Jim Pattison – Founder, The Jim Pattison Group
  19. Jeffrey Orr – President & CEO, Power Financial Corp.
  20. David Thomson – Chairman, Thomson Reuters

 

