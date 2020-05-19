Article
Canada’s Most Powerful Business People
By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Who are Canada’s most powerful business people? Check out Canadian Business’ list of the shot-callers in corporate Canada. The list includes dealmakers, financiers, entrepreneurs and rainmakers.
- Rachel Notley – Premier, Province of Alberta
- Mark Wiseman – President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,
- John Ruffolo – CEO, OMERS Ventures
- Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister, Canada
- Mike Lazaridis Founder - Quantum Valley Investments
- Steve Williams - President & CEO, Suncor Energy Inc.
- Prem Watsa – Chairman & CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
- Stephen Poloz - Governor, Bank of Canada
- Alain Bouchard – Founder, Alimentation Couche-Tard
- Deborah Gillis – President & CEO, Catalyst Inc.
- Tobias Lutke – Co-founder & CEO, Shopify Inc.
- Jason Kenney – Member of Parliament, Calgary Midnapore
- Ji Balsillie – Innovation lobbyist
- John Tory – Mayor, City of Toronto
- Karen McKibbin – President Nordstrom Canada
- Bruce Flatt – CEO, Crookfield Asset Management
- Angela Strange – Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
- Jim Pattison – Founder, The Jim Pattison Group
- Jeffrey Orr – President & CEO, Power Financial Corp.
- David Thomson – Chairman, Thomson Reuters
