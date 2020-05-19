Dynamic Attractions to develop space-themed park in China

Dynamic Attractions, creator of the most popular ride systems for Disney and Universal Studios Resorts, is collaborating with Altair Space Technology to design, develop, and co-own a new kind of theme park.

Space Park will be built in Hangzhou, one of China’s leading tourist locations. It is expected to cost around $600 million CAD and will no doubt further improve the relationship between Canada and China.

Dynamic Attractions has a great deal of experience in theme park development, and is offering world-leading experience to the project. The company will bring park master planning, iconic attraction supply, master theming for the park, and operational expertise to commission and operate the rides. New and innovative technologies will be utilised, including virtual and augmented reality; Dynamic and Altair intend to ensure Space Park is different and more advanced than other theme parks in China.

Dynamic Attractions already has an impressive connection to space, as its sister company – Dynamic Structures – built over half of the world’s major telescopes including the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii.

Guy Nelson, CEO of Dynamic Attractions, said of Space Park:

“This project combines the use of our attractions, theming expertise, master planning capability, and operation of the theme park. We’re putting in our three best rides and we’re putting in three more technologically advanced rides that will push our virtual reality and augmented reality offerings. We’re very active in Asia and thrilled by the strategic cooperation agreement.

“Dynamic Attractions has over two decades of experience delivering some of the most popular rides for the world’s top theme parks, thus providing a solid foundation for Space Park to succeed. The appetite for world-class attractions by the rapidly growing middle class in China will be uniquely delivered by Space Park with a distinct themed environment and entertainment attraction offering.”

