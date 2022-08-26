9 companies taking a stance on political or social issues

Taking a political or moral stance as a business is nothing new. Companies like Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s have long been known (and supported) for their corporate activism.

But in recent years, an increasing number of companies have engaged in corporate activism, raising their voices, funds, and campaigns on everything from voting rights to gun violence, LGBTQ equality to abortion access.

This comes amid increasing pressure by employees, consumers, and investors, for companies to take a stance on hot-button social, political, moral, and cultural issues.

Social movements like #MeToo and #BLM put corporations under pressure to have a voice on the issue, and the more recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown how staying silent may no longer be an option.

According to Sprout Social research , two-thirds (66%) of individuals surveyed feel that it’s important for brands to take a public stance on leading social and political issues like immigration, human rights and race relations.

Consumers are keen to know where the companies they buy from stand on issues, and employees expect the firms they work for to speak out.

A recent Edelman Trust Barometer of 36,000 people in 28 countries found that the majority (nearly two-thirds) of employees feel companies should take a public stand on issues, and that businesses are 4X more likely to gain consumer trust by taking on social issues. This is particularly the case for younger employees and consumers.

Some companies are reluctant to engage with political or social issues, however, particularly on potentially polarising issues like abortion, as doing so could result in a backlash regardless of the side the company takes.

Not surprising given more research from Edelman, which suggests more than half (57%) of consumers buy or boycott a brand based on social or political stance alone.

Companies also run the risk of consumer backlash if they take a stance that is inauthentic and irrelevant to who they are and what they represent.

Here, we list 9 companies that have taken significant political, social or moral stances on key issue in the last few years and outline the reaction it generated.