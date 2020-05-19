Elections Alberta Enumeration Binders Missing

Elections Alberta has announced today that two enumerations binders have been missing since October 14th. Containing voter information from a single polling subdivision, Elections Alberta is working to recover the missing binders.

Information within the missing binders included names, addresses and in some cases phone numbers and birthdates of 381 voters from the Lesser Slave Lake and Edmonton-Strathcona electoral divisions. Elections Alberta took immediate action and reported the loss to the appropriate channels including the police and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

“The Chief Electoral Officer has contacted each of the individuals by mail whose names were included in the binders. The letter provides an overview of the situation and provides a contact number should those people affected have any questions,” said an official statement from Elections Alberta. “Elections Alberta apologizes to the individuals involved and is working directly with them to respond to their questions and assist in mitigating any further risk. Additional information will be provided to those affected as it becomes available.”

Elections Alberta wants to remind Albertans that there are severe penalties for anyone using elector information for anything other than uses authorized by the Election Act. Penalties could include a fine of up to $100,000, one year of imprisonment, or both.

Elections Alberta also ensures that security, confidentiality and protection of the enumeration binders are heavily emphasized in enumerator training. The privacy of voter information is extremely important to Elections Alberta.