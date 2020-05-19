Article
Leadership & Strategy

First round of NAFTA talks run smoothly as cards are kept close to chest

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Despite many having expected drama ahead of the first round of NAFTA talks, the discussions seemed to advance without derailment from any of the three countries involved: Canada, Mexico and the US.

Progress was made in the way of cross border data flows and ecommerce, with the countries having previously agreed to the broad terms of this prior to the talks.

However, the key talking point of the initial set of negotiations was around the rule of origin, whereby products are sourced, taxed and regulated based on where they originated.

See Also:

With this being largely relevant to the auto industry, and with the US having recorded a significant trade deficit within this field, sparks could well have flown.

However, it appears they did not, as one source present, who was not authorised to speak publicly, told Reuters that none of the countries had clashed.

The source also revealed that not all cards had been shown at the conference, as despite the rule of origins talks taking place over four separate four hour stints, the US did not once mention its intentions to boost the US automotive industry, something that United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had outlined as a key target ahead of the renegotiations.

The next round of talks is set to take place on 1-5 September in Mexico, moving to Canada later in the month, with plans for the trade deal to be modernised, renegotiated and updated by early 2018.

EcommerceNAFTARule of origin
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI