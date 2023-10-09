Entrepreneurship in the US appears to be in a good place.

In the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2022/2023 report from Babson College, the US’ total entrepreneurial activity (TEA) rate – the percentage of 18 to 64-year-olds who own or manage an established business – stood at 19.2%, up from 16.5% a year prior.

It’s also encouraging to see the entrepreneurial gender gap (male TEA to female TEA) has been closing in recent years, from six percentage points in 2017 to just two last year.

Overall, established business ownership (EBO) in the US stands at 9.2%, which ranks 11th in the world.