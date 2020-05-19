Gilt.com Expands Service to Canada

Gilt.com , the innovative online shopping destination, announced recently its plans to expand e-commerce offering to over 90 countries. Gilt.com, a members-only site, pioneered “flash sales” in the United States in 2007, and starting in November consumers all over the world can now access Gilt.com’s daily selection of sought-after designer products—many at insider prices and up to 60 per cent off retail.

Each day at 9 a.m. PDT (shoppers in British Columbia, Canada), 10 a.m. MDT (shoppers in Alberta, Canada), 10 a.m. CST (shoppers in Saskatchewan, Canada) 11 a.m. CDT (shoppers in Manitoba, Canada) 12 p.m. EDT (shoppers in Quebec, Canada) and Ontario, Canada, 1 p.m. ADT (shoppers in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia), 1:30 p.m. NDT (shoppers in Newfoundland and Labrador), will have access to over 20 brand-specific sales of current season apparel and accessories through Gilt.com’s Women, Men, and Kids categories, as well as decor items through the Home category. Each sale contains a limited amount of inventory and lasts roughly 36 hours. Shoppers have the ability to waitlist any item they want that has sold out. Nearly 50 per cent of merchandise is sold during the first hour of a sale, so members are encouraged to log on to Gilt.com at the start of the sales for the best selection of merchandise. Additionally, Gilt.com is offering free shipping to international customers through November 22nd. Don't miss out!

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Gilt.com to a global audience,” said Kevin Ryan, the Founder and CEO of Gilt Groupe. “We take great pride in putting together a curated selection of designer merchandise each day, allowing our members the ability to shop current season collections at a steep discount to retail prices.”

Gilt.com works with over 6,000 designer brands. Women’s designers include Missoni , Vera Wang, Carolina Herrera, Zac Posen, Rag & Bone, and Proenza Schouler. Men’s designer brands include Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Thom Browne, John Varvatos, Versace , Paul Smith, Band of Outsiders, Dolce & Gabbana , and Rick Owens. Kids’ designers include Jacadi, Skip Hop, Baby Bjorn, Maclaren, D&G Junior, Diesel, and Marie Chantal. Housewares from brands such as Missoni, Anichini, Frette, Matouk, Espacio, and Michael Aram are frequently on offer on Gilt Home.

Starting next month, Gilt.com members outside of the U.S. will have the ability to shop from their mobile devices through Gilt’s mobile website. The company plans to release iPhone, iPad, and Android apps to its international members in December.

Gilt.com is working with FiftyOne to enable international transactions, currency conversion, and international delivery. By integrating with the FiftyOne platform, Gilt.com is able to extend its e-commerce offering to a global audience while maintaining the innovative shopping experience Gilt.com’s U.S. members currently enjoy.

Membership to Gilt.com is free. To become a member log on to gilt.com/invite/Canada

