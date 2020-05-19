Article
Leadership & Strategy

The Granite State Primary

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Yesterday, Tuesday January 10th , non-incumbent Rep. Mitt Romney won the New Hampshire primary with a 39 percent victory leading the other candidates, Ron Paul 22 percent, Jon Huntsman 16 percent and a lingering Newt Gingrich tying with Rick Santorum at 9 percent electoral votes.

It wasn’t much of a surprise for Romney to win The Granite State. He has spent quite a bit of time there over the past six years campaigning himself. For Romney and his supporters it only meant one step closer for the future of The United States of America, change. After the polls closed, Romney concluded his win with a message directed towards Obama.

“The president has run out of ideas; now he’s running out of excuses,” said Romney. “And tonight, we’re asking the good people of South Carolina to join the citizens of New Hampshire to make 2012 the year that he runs out of time.”

The primary election will continue to make its waves through the country next in South Carolina on Jan. 21st.

With the 2011 politics swinging their way into 2012, the Occupiers of America are standing strong with their values and views. On site at the polls in Manchester, NH Occupy Primary, a group closely related to Occupy Wall Street, rallied their ideas and insisted that the citizens think strongly about what American politics mean.

“I knew Romney would win,” said Keene State College student, Thomas Clancy. “I’m not surprised he won, he’s the richest candidate and he has significant funding behind him.”

“That’s what voting comes down to here, the money.”

Clancy and other Occupiers sent the message Tuesday that “voting is a joke.”

“Did I vote? Of course I voted,” said Clancy. “I voted for Vermin Supreme. He promises everyone a pony if he gets elected.”

Mitt Romney2012 primaryGranite State PrimaryNH primary
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI