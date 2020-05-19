How Canada responded to the United Airlines fiasco

After a man was dragged off a Unites Airlines flight in Chicago, Canada has passed bill of rights making it illegal for airlines to remove passengers from overbooked planes.

This new regulation follows viral video footage of a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago after he refused to leave his seat to accommodate airline crew members.

Canada's transportation minister has announced that no one who has bought a ticket for a domestic or international flight in Canada can be removed because of overbooking.

Marc Garneau said the new rules will make sure “travellers are treated like people and not numbers”. If airlines can't get a volunteer with a minimum level of compensation, they would have to increase the amount offered, Garneau said.

The government hopes to have the new regulations in place in 2018.