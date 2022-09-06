How DBS Bank is reimagining workplace culture

There are many reasons why DBS Bank has been recognised as the ‘World’s Best Bank’ for the last five years. But among them, the Singapore-headquartered bank has demonstrated the ability to not just survive a crisis but use it as a chance to innovate.

“We decided early on to use the crisis as a platform to further reposition ourselves fundamentally as a bank of the future,” CEO Piyush Gupta says of the innovations that the Bank has rolled out during the last few years.

These have included acquiring stakes in banks in India and China to cement the bank’s position in Asia; launching landmark digital initiatives, including a blockchain-based ecosystem for fundraising and a global marketplace for carbon credits; and embarking on a journey to reimagine its workplace culture.

Changing workplace culture is no mean feat when you are Southeast Asia’s biggest bank by assets, and among the largest in Asia, with more than 250 branches across 18 markets on the continent, and a 17,000-strong workforce.

Since January 2021, DBS has adopted a permanent hybrid workforce model, with all employees given the flexibility to work remotely up to 40% of the time. The bank further found that with employee life cycles being increasingly dynamic, work arrangements needed to become more flexible to support different needs, and subsequently became among the first Singapore companies to roll out a formal job-sharing scheme. This enables two employees to share the responsibilities of one full-time role, while retaining all existing medical benefits in full and covered under the bank’s insurance plans.

Reimagining workspaces that align to company culture

“DBS recognised early in the pandemic that the way we live, and work was changing dramatically for the long-term,” Erwin Chong , Group Head of Corporate Real Estate at DBS, tells Business Chief. As a result, “we implemented a series of transformation initiatives to enable our employees to realise new ways of working and to support their needs and aspirations, while balancing the needs of our customers.”

These initiatives were the result of extensive research including deep-dive experiments with more than 70 focus group discussions and the deployment of human analytics conducted by a cross-functional regional Future of Work Taskforce convened in mid-2020. This was supplemented, says Chong, by regular, ongoing employee surveys providing “timely pulse checks on how employees are managing their work, family, and personal commitments in the new normal”.

This reimagination of workspace remains aligned to the bank’s organisational culture, which centres around collaboration, and co-creation.

“We fundamentally believe that people crave social connections, and will want to come together to collaborate, co-create and celebrate. We believe that there will still be parts of the work regime that require people to come together physically to accomplish, so the design of workspaces will change accordingly in the next normal.”