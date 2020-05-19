Hydro One appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Toronto-based electricity company Hydro One has announced the appointment of Paul Dobson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“I am excited to join Hydro One as it transforms into a performance-driven utility that is well-positioned for the future,” Dobson said. “I am excited to come home to Ontario and I look forward to delivering value for Hydro One's customers, employees, shareholders and communities.”

Since 2003, Dobson acted as the CFO of Direct Energy, a US-based firm, where he was responsible for overseeing the company’s $15bn revenue, generated from over three million customers across North America.

Further, he previously stood in a number of leadership roles within the Centrica Group, the parent company of Direct Energy, and has significant experience in M&A activities.

“I am very pleased that through our extensive North American search, we have attracted a high calibre leader with significant financial expertise and deep experience in the utility sector to join Hydro One,” said Mayo Schmidt, President and CEO, Hydro One Limited.

“Paul's strong track record of proven success in leading teams to deliver financial success as well as leading productivity programs and improved customer satisfaction will build on our progress towards becoming North America's leading utility.”

In his new role, Dobson will now lead the finance operations of Ontario’s biggest energy transmission and distribution provider, with annual revenues of over $6.5bn.