Tipalti: How finance teams can achieve sustainable growth

Plan beyond an economic downturn

Tipalti’s research shows businesses are now beginning to plan for growth beyond the economic downturn and, to do so, visibility over finances is crucial.

More than three-quarters (77%) of finance leaders say AP automation can enable them to look beyond the current slump and support growth objectives by freeing up time for strategic activity (82%) and allowing less friction and complexity to ease business expansion (80%).

Israch continues: “Visibility allows organisations to make more accurate financial projections, which is especially important during times of economic uncertainty – and with visibility comes control.

“Automation can provide real-time financial data that will ensure stakeholders are accurately informed about where the business is headed, so that strategic decisions can be made to grow the business and aid economic recovery. Only with access to timely financial data can businesses ensure they are agile and ready to respond to the changing environment.”

Embrace generative AI

The emergence of AI capabilities can be beneficial to various departments of the business, including the finance department.

These benefits are not going unnoticed as finance professionals increasingly gain an understanding of the opportunities that artificial intelligence can bring.

“Businesses can leverage these capabilities to enable faster invoice processing and reduce mistakes by predicting the correct coding on an invoice and purchase order,” Israch explains.

“AI can also provide automated insights that uncover patterns and trends that can help improve productivity and allow leaders to make more informed investment decisions. This, in turn, gives the finance team time to focus on higher-value activities such as financial analysis and strategic decision-making.”

Maintain good relationships with suppliers

Four-fifths (81%) of finance teams surveyed by Tipalti say that now, more than ever, they must ensure supplier relationships are as good as they can be.

However, juggling a significant amount of manual work means there exists an increased risk of error, delay or inaccuracy to payments.

This is evidenced by Tipalti’s research, which shows leaders expect to suffer from numerous issues if AP inefficiencies intensify, such as:

Damage to supplier relationships (37%)

Inability to find enough time to contribute to strategic decision-making (30%)

A weakening negotiating position with suppliers (28%)

“The volatile economic outlook means finance teams are even more conscious of keeping their partners happy,” Israch concludes. “They simply cannot afford to lose revenue, so ensuring suppliers are consistently paid on time is crucial to drive sustainable growth.”

