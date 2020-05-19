IKEA to Build Largest North American Store in Montreal

IKEA is expanding its Montreal retail location. Creating the largest North American IKEA store, the new store will have 469,694 square feet of retail space and is estimated to be completed by summer 2013.

"We are thrilled to have begun building North America's largest store in Montreal," says Danielle Plamondon, Store Manager, IKEA Montreal. "The new store will offer our loyal Montreal customers an improved shopping experience with more inspiration, more products on hand and more in-store services."

The new space will allow IKEA to display 54 room settings and three full home settings. Shopoholics will be able to spend hours at the new IKEA location that features a 600 person restaurant as well as 1400 parking spots. IKEA is also offering a new concept play area for children to enjoy themselves while their parents shop.

Incorporating innovative technologies, the Montreal location will operate at 40 per cent higher efficiency than stores built in the early 2000s—a part of IKEA’s mission toward positive impact on the community and surrounding environment. The store, additionally, will offer more job opportunities to Montreal as there will be an increase in operations.

"We are very proud that IKEA is building its largest store in North America in Saint-Laurent," says Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent. "We are particularly pleased that their expansion project is in line with the Borough's sustainable development guidelines, while creating more than a hundred jobs in the area by 2013. Thank you for investing in Saint-Laurent!"

This expansion of the Montreal store is following in the footsteps of IKEA Ottawa. In December 2011, IKEA re-opened its Ottawa store after an expansion that changed the company’s smallest location into a shopping mecca. With both expansions, it seems Canadians will have even more opportunity to purchase smartly designed new furniture.