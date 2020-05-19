IKEA Ottawa Opens Today with Special Grand Opening

Ottawa residents and locals that are smart design inclined will rejoice today because IKEA Ottawa has finally re-opened its doors to the public. Featuring an almost outrageous 427,000 sq feet of shopping space, the location’s redesign changed the world’s smallest IKEA location into a shopping mecca.

The Grand Opening that was held at 8:30am this morning, had an pre-estimated 13,500 attendees (although some reports say the event had only 150). Showing off the expansion, IKEA Ottawa will now feature 5,000 new products to its already fabulous offering to customers.

"IKEA Ottawa co-workers are ready to throw open the doors to this beautiful new IKEA store," says Isabelle Auclair, IKEA Ottawa Store Manager. "We are thrilled with the support we've received from the community and are happy that we will now be able to offer our Ottawa customer the full IKEA range of products and the best possible customer service options."

The expansion was no small feat for IKEA Canada. IKEA Ottawa’s redevelopment included creating a space that features 640 seats in the new restaurant (where customers can try some of IKEA’s famous meatballs), 55 room settings, 3 full home displays, 36 cash lanes, 1,200 parking spaces (so you’ll never have to fight for a spot again), 1,761 bin locations for product pickup and more energy efficiency than ever before—specifically 40 per cent better than IKEA’s last store which was built in 2004.

The location provides customers with a 1.3 km journey through an affordable shopper’s paradise, providing access to a total of 9,500 IKEA products. It’s clear that there will no longer be complaints about selection in the foreseeable future.