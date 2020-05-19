Article
Leadership & Strategy

Infant deaths lead to Ikea recall

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Following the deaths of three children, Ikea will recall 27 million Malm sets of drawers in the US and Canada.

Ikea US President Lars Peterson stated to NBC News that this specific set would no longer be sold as it "could be a danger". Three children have been crushed to death by the unsteady drawers since 2014.

Although the most recent death occurred in February this year, Ikea has waited until now to issue the recall. 

In 2015, the company warned cutomers to use wall mounts with the furniture to improve their stability. 

The company declared in a statement: "Ikea US and Ikea Canada will launch a local recall of chests of drawers in North America only.

"Ikea chests of drawers are safe when anchored to the wall per the assembly instruction, using the tip over restraint provided with the product."

 

IKEA
