Article
Leadership & Strategy

[INFOGRAPHIC] Tracking the journey from millionaire to billionaire

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

How long does it take to cross the barrier from millionaire to billionaire—and if you haven’t made that first million yet, is it too late to start? The short answers are that it’s different for everyone, and it’s never too late to start chasing your dreams and building your fortune. But it always helps to see some concrete examples of just how varied a journey to success can be from one person to the next.

This infographic from Visual Capitalist takes a look at the careers of some of the modern world’s most successful entrepreneurs, from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to Epic Systems Corp’s Judy Faulkner, revealing how long it took each one to reach their first million—and, from there, when each one reached the Three Comma Club. For some it was a rapid ascent, while for others it was a slow and steady climb. As we enter the weekend, let it be inspiration that no matter where you are in your own journey, you’re in good company as you keep reaching forward.

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

[SOURCE: Visual Capitalist]

Infographicsleaders
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI