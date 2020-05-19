Infor opens new office in Charleston, West Virginia

Infor, an industry leading provider of software solutions, has opened a new office in Charleston, West Virginia. The new office will be dedicated to serving the company’s 1,500 state, local and federal level government agencies that use Infor’s CloudSuite Public Sector service. The office also will work closely with government contractors supporting these agencies.

The new premises will create jobs for approximately 100 high-skill tech jobs in the fields of software engineering, cloud operations, and consulting and support services to support its public sector customers. Infor expects the office to expands further as additional customers are added.

"I am thrilled that Infor has chosen to locate a regional office in Charleston, bringing with it more than a hundred new, good-paying tech jobs to the state," said US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. "I'm pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with Infor CEO Charles Phillips and his team on a number of occasions over the last year to discuss our skilled workforce and solidify the positive value of doing business in the Mountain State."

As part of the expansion, Infor is partnering with Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and with West Virginia State University in Institute, West Virginia. The company’s goal is to create a pipeline of talented and trained software engineering, cloud operations and support specialists.

Infor's Coleman Artificial Intelligence Platform is named after the inspiring physicist and mathematician Katherine Coleman Johnson, whose trail-blazing work at NASA helped U.S. astronauts land on the moon. Coleman graduated with highest honors from West Virginia State College (now West Virginia State University), earning bachelor's degrees in mathematics and French.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to welcome Infor to the Mountain State," said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. "I applaud their commitment to hiring West Virginians and to working with our local higher-education institutions to help keep more of our graduates right here at home. With the expansion of Infor, we can better attract other growing tech companies and show them why doing business in West Virginia is a great investment."

The new Infor 12,000 sq ft office is located on the 6th floor of the 18-story Laidley Tower building at 500 Lee Street East in downtown Charleston.