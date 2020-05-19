Mastercard committed to reaching 1mn women entrepreneurs

Believing too much of the world was designed without women in mind, Mastercard aims to clear the path for women entrepreneurs.

To reaffirm its commitment to women entrepreneurs, Mastercard has launched a new initiative - Path to Priceless.

What does this mean for women entrepreneurs?

The initiative extends Mastercard’s partnership with Create & Cultivate, as well as creating new partnerships with Her Ideas and Hello Alice.

As a result, Path to Priceless will shine a light on the journeys of women entrepreneurs and provide multiple digital and physical advice and mentorship opportunities.

“Women small business owners are already making their mark despite the challenges before them, and it’s our intention to clear that path so that their ideas can reach their full potential,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications for Mastercard. “While we’re starting with a goal of 1 million owners, we’re creating opportunities for all. Our hope is that any woman owner who can benefit from the advice, mentorship and community we are bringing to life will join us.”

To help women business owners continue the positive impact they are having on the community, Mastercard has added additional resources to the Path to Priceless:

Advisement and Mentorship IRL with Create & Cultivate: to empower female small business owners via conferences, panel discussions, networking opportunities and one-on-one mentorship.

Her Ideas Community Launch: a digital platform helping underserved communities build and grow their business.

“At Mastercard, we believe too much of our world was designed without women in mind – and without women involved. Even today, inequality and exclusion still hold women back. We’re tackling this problem head on. After all, it’s what Priceless is all about – unlocking the potential in every person across all parts of their life. We’re committed to leading the charge in reshaping the way our world is designed, coded and constructed by bringing diverse perspectives to the table to unlock powerful ideas that open up our industry and the world’s possibilities to women. The partnerships with Create & Cultivate and Hello Alice reinforce how we’re championing the people, businesses and innovations that are transforming the way our world works,” commented Mastercard.

