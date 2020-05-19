McDonald’s Corporation announced today that Jeff Stratton will take over as President of McDonald’s USA effective December 1st. Stratton, currently Global Chief Restaurant Officer, is taking over for Jan Fields who has been with McDonald’s for over 35 years.

"I'm honored to assume this leadership role and will remain focused on growing our business and elevating our Brand," said Stratton. "The great people of this company and our loyal customers fuel my strong passion for McDonald's."

Speculated as a move made deliberately by McDonalds in response to a 2.2 percent decrease in US sales in October, Stratton currently oversees global operations of 34,000 McDonald’s restaurants. Stratton will directly report to McDonald’s CEO Tim Fenton.

"Jeff's roots in restaurant operations, his strong leadership and his innovative actions driving our Plan to Win framework make him the right choice to lead the U.S. business," said Fenton. "Don and I are confident in Jeff's deep experience and his dedication to finding solutions that are right for our customers and shareholders."

Fields' career of over three decades at McDonald’s included a lot of accomplishments such as the continually expanding McCafe beverage menu, the modernization of McDonald’s restaurants, and the implementation of National Hiring Day in which the company recruited 60,000 new employees. Fields' lengthy career at McDonald’s evolved from humble beginnings in which she started as a restaurant crew member.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review North America

“We appreciate and salute Jan for more than three decades of inspired leadership and impactful service under the Arches," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson. "All of us who know Jan will miss her genuine nature and quick-witted humor. We wish Jan the very best."