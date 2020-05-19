McDonald's Canada announced today the launch of their McCafé coffee line in Canada. Offering customers premium and authentic made-to-order espresso coffees, coffee lovers will rejoice at the new menu items including cappuccino, latte, Americano, espresso and mocha drinks.

“100 per cent fresh ground Arabica beans for every cup and real fresh steamed milk are reasons to go to great lengths for our McCafé espresso coffees, but with the convenience and value McDonald’s provides, Canadians can enjoy premium espresso coffee without having to compromise,” said Joel Yashinsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s Canada. “Starting at $2.29, McCafé authentic espresso beverages bring luxury and affordability together so Canadians can enjoy their espresso coffee anytime, anywhere."

The McCafé espresso coffees are available today in more than 870 McDonald’s restaurant locations in Canada. McDonald'sboasts each espresso drink will be made from 100 per cent Arabica beans, fresh ground on-site. Offering customers the option of two per cent or skim milk, McDonald's Canada touts customization of its coffees with additional options such as flavour shots—caramel, vanilla and sugar-free vanilla and whipped cream. Each cup brewed from Swiss-made equipment, McDonald's Canada ensures a consistent and fulfilling coffee experience.

Announced less than a week after Tim Hortons similar espresso launch announcement, it seems McDonald’s introduction of theMcCafébrand is a direct result of the company's competitiveness toward market share. With all these espresso drinks popping up across Canada, will we see a more competitive coffee retail business or just more caffeinated Canadians? I suppose only time will tell.