TIm Hortons has rolled out Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches across Canada

Tim Hortons has announced the nationwide release of Beyond Meat’s plant based meat substitute in its restaurants.

The announcement comes after last month’s trial of the products in select stores. In its June 12 press release, the company said Beyond Meat products would be available at almost 4,000 Tim Hortons locations across Canada.

“Canadians are hungry to try our breakfast sandwiches made with Beyond Meat’s 100% plant‑based sausage patty,” says Mike Hancock, Chief Operations Officer, Tim Hortons. “We’ve listened to our guests and are excited to be able to offer three delicious breakfast sandwiches that vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and meat lovers can feel good about.”

SEE ALSO:

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty is sold in three different breakfast sandwich options. These include the Beyond Sausage Egg & Cheese, Beyond Sausage Farmer’s Wrap and Beyond Sausage Lettuce Tomato.

Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, said: “We’re excited to introduce the Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty at Tim Hortons as a protein‑packed breakfast solution. For busy Canadians on the go, our Beyond Breakfast Sausage not only tastes great, but comes with the added environmental benefits of plant‑based protein.”