Pioneer Unveils AppRadio 2 at CES 2012

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show is still going strong which means we’re still running loose in Las Vegas checking out the latest and greatest technology developments for the upcoming year.

On Monday, we joined Pioneer’s car electronics division for a press conference as Ted Cardenas, Pioneer’s Director of Marketing, revealed some of the company’s highlights for 2012.

The year ahead for Pioneer is going to be all about smartphones, with a particular focus on “the connected car.” In fact, 70 percent of Pioneer’s 2012 models incorporate built-in Bluetooth.

Pioneer took the opportunity of CES to unveil AppRadio 2—the newest version of its smartphone powered in-vehicle audio system. While the original AppRadio was only available to iPhone users, AppRadio 2 is also compatible with Android smartphones with HDMI or Mobile High Definition Link (MHL).

“By expanding AppRadio 2’s compatibility, we are able to provide even more drivers a convenient and safer way to integrate their smartphone and their apps into their vehicles,” said Cardenas. “Additionally, this expansion will accelerate the growth of available AppRadio compatible apps, as many developers support both smartphone platforms as well.”

Just like the older model, AppRadio 2 features built-in Bluetooth, rear camera input, AM/FM radio with text information display and full control of connected audio devices. But the capacitive touchscreen on the AppRadio 2 has been expanded to seven inches, with a matching expanded price point, up from $399 to $499.

