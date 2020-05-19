Article
Pure Global Cannabis subsidiary PureSinse lists on Namaste Technologies’ CannMart

By gor goz
May 19, 2020
Toronto based cannabis company Pure Global Cannabis has announced the signing of a supply agreement with fellow Canadian cannabis ecommerce firm Namaste Technologies.

The deal will see Pure Global’s subsidiary PureSinse’s products listed on Namaste’s CannMart online cannabis marketplace. In its July 19 press release, Pure Global said this would increase and ease the process of distribution for PureSinse’s medicinal cannabis products, which can be listed on the direct-to-consumer website and ordered across Canada. 

Pure Global CEO & President, Malay Panchal said, "We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with Namaste, as their CannMart platform truly shares our goals and values. As a medical cannabis distributor, we are always working to make it easier for patients to access high-quality Health Canada approved product. We look forward to providing even more customers across Canada with PureSinse's high-quality products now also available through CannMart's online platform."

The agreement will also allow PureSinse to retain its branding as it distributes its products. The CannMart platform lets licensed producers maintain their branding, with 15 licensed producers, 39 strains and 170 SKUs listed on the platform.

Namaste Technologies is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “N”, while Pure Global is listed on the same under the symbol “PURE”.

