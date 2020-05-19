Trump's fight isn't with Canada, Trudeau says

During his cross-country tour on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured people that US President Donald Trump doesn’t have a fight to pick with Canada.

At a news conference in Saskatoon Trudeau said: “The administration has made it very clear, both to us and publicly, that they are not overly preoccupied with Canada in terms of much of their protectionism and much of the rhetoric they’ve put out”

They actually have emphasised to us that the trade relationship with Canada is a good one, is a balanced one, is one that they value and one that they understand is good for not just the northern states but many states across the United States.”

When there’s so much trade between the US and Canada, it would be “almost impossible to imagine any increasing of barriers” Trudeau said.

These statements come a week after the Trump administration moved into the White house. On Sunday, Trump said he is planning imminent talks with Canada and Mexico about renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



