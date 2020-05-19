Union Pacific Railroad Museum voted third best in transportation

Union Pacific Railroad Museum has been awarded the third spot in USA TODAY's readers’ choice list of best transportation museums.

The Iowa museum has several famous exhibits including the Lincoln Collection and Building America. USA TODAY’s team of travel experts selected the top 20 nominees, and 10 were then voted on by readers.

Patricia LaBounty, Museum and Collections Manager at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, said: “Being included on USA TODAY’s ‘10Best’ list is a testament to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum’s diverse and engaging exhibits, outreach activities, and its impressive collection of artefacts and photography.

“We welcome tens of thousands of guests each year, and hope this recognition further expands awareness of the museum, expanding its reach beyond the many that already know and love it.”

The museum boasts an education program which benefits more than 7,000 adults and students each year, enabling them to enjoy affordable tours and programs, and scholarships which cover school fees. Patron program contributions go directly towards the educational programs and exhibits, ensuring it remains free to enter.

