VoIP and SIP trunking leading the business way

Is your business dialed in to VoIP access and SIP trunking?

If you want to enjoy more flexible and cost effective communications, VoIP and SIP trunking need to be part of your business model. You'll enjoy communications that can make a real difference to how you run your business and save on some communications costs too.

So just what are VoIP and SIP trunking and how can they make a difference to your business?

How VoiP and SIP trunking fit into your plans

VoIP (Voice over internet Protocol) is a telephone service that is delivered over your internet connection instead of using standard phone lines.

SIP trunking, or Session Initiation Protocol, is the technology that establishes a voice communication using a data network.

You can use VoIP and SIP Trunking just as you would use a physical telephone line, but you'll find that they offer even more flexibility and options for your business.

What are some of the advantages of VoIP and SIP Trunking?

Better options for keeping in touch

VoIP and SIP trunking offer your business much more flexible options for staying in touch.

Whether you want to keep your team in the loop or make sure your customers can reach you easily, VoIP and SIP trunking can help you to do just that.

Features such as find me and follow me mean that you can set your phone system to call numbers in sequence until one is picked up. Voicemail to email means that you'll get your voicemail messages in your inbox straight away.

It all adds up to fewer missed calls and less time spent playing telephone tag, and your more efficient communications will help keep your customers happy.

Communications cost less

As the article "VoIP Access and SIP Trunking: Hybrid Solutions Are the Future" points out, SIP trunking can reduce the cost of making and receiving calls and help a business to trim its communications budget.

VoIP and SIP Trunking typically cost less than a private branch exchange (PBX).

The services are also scalable. That means that not only do you pay less, you only pay for what your business really needs at this time, with plenty of options to scale up your service as your business grows.

More than just phone calls

VoIP and SIP trunking can be used for more than just phone calls.

You'll also be able to use the connection for sending messages, and for instant messaging, conference calls and video chats. It all adds up to a wider range of ways to stay in touch.

Using the full range of features makes it easier for your team to stay in touch with each other and to collaborate even if they're in different places.

That makes life a lot easier for you if your business embraces remote working, or if you have colleagues in other locations.

Make communications simpler

Using VoIP and SIP trunking in your business will really simplify your communications. Instead of having a private branch exchange and having to worry about maintenance, you'll be able to run your entire phone service via the internet.

You'll notice a difference if new people join your team. Adding new people to a VoIP and SIP based service is quick and easy compared to the hassle and cost of adding to your PBX.

If you want to build-in communications that support your business and your customers, it's time to plan for VoIP and SIP trunking.

