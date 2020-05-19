Article
Leadership & Strategy

Warren Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy to reach 100% clean energy output goal by 2020

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

MidAmerican Energy, a leading US utility company owned by Warren Buffett, has announced that by 2020, 100% of the power that its customers receive will be from renewable energy.

The success of this depends on the completion of the construction of the company’s Wind XI wind farm, scheduled for 2020.

See also:

“Wind XII will transform our 100% renewable energy vision from a bold dream into a reality,” Adam Wright, MidAmerican Energy’s President and CEO, said.

To date, MidAmerican has allocated $922mn of investment into the Wind XI project, with the expectation that the wind farm will provide approximately 591 megawatts (MWs) of power.

“Wind XII is a clear demonstration of our commitment to and investment in the cleaner, more sustainable energy future our customers want and our environment deserves,” Wright continued.

“We have been able to invest in renewables while at the same time keeping electric rates affordable for the long term, creating a one-of-a-kind win-win solution.”

The site is expected to create 300 full time construction jobs and 28 full time operations and maintenance positions.

The project located in Iowa will continue to bolster the state’s position as a leader in wind power production. Iowa currently leads the way in the percentage of electric generation coming from wind.

Warren BuffettRenewable EnergyUtilitiesMidAmerican Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI