Warren Buffett’s MidAmerican Energy to reach 100% clean energy output goal by 2020

MidAmerican Energy, a leading US utility company owned by Warren Buffett, has announced that by 2020, 100% of the power that its customers receive will be from renewable energy.

The success of this depends on the completion of the construction of the company’s Wind XI wind farm, scheduled for 2020.

“Wind XII will transform our 100% renewable energy vision from a bold dream into a reality,” Adam Wright, MidAmerican Energy’s President and CEO, said.

To date, MidAmerican has allocated $922mn of investment into the Wind XI project, with the expectation that the wind farm will provide approximately 591 megawatts (MWs) of power.

“Wind XII is a clear demonstration of our commitment to and investment in the cleaner, more sustainable energy future our customers want and our environment deserves,” Wright continued.

“We have been able to invest in renewables while at the same time keeping electric rates affordable for the long term, creating a one-of-a-kind win-win solution.”

The site is expected to create 300 full time construction jobs and 28 full time operations and maintenance positions.

The project located in Iowa will continue to bolster the state’s position as a leader in wind power production. Iowa currently leads the way in the percentage of electric generation coming from wind.