Company profile: Canadian energy giant Imperial Oil

Based in Calgary, the epicentre of Canada’s energy sector, Imperial Oil remains one of the country’s largest companies and can boast revenue of around US$42.5 billion.

Eye-watering sums like that seem a far cry from Imperial’s 140-year-old origins, when the organisation was established by a group of oil refiners.

Today, Imperial has an interest in thousands of communities across Canada, including through its upstream operations in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, refineries in Alberta and Ontario, 21 terminals across the country and 2,000-plus Esso and Mobil gas stations.

What’s clear is that the business continues to grow, innovate and adapt to an ever-changing environment, utilising new technology to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources.