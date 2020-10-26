Walmart sets ambitious 2030/2040 emissions targets

Following an announcement made by Walmart, the company strengthens its commitment to “play an important role in transforming the world’s supply chains,” by setting new ambitious regenerative and emissions targets for 2030 and 2040.

“We want to play an important role in transforming the world’s supply chains to be regenerative. We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss, and we all need to take action with urgency. For 15 years, we have been partnering to do the work and continually raising our sustainability ambitions across climate action, nature, waste and people. The commitments we’re making today not only aim to decarbonize Walmart’s global operations, they also put us on the path to becoming a regenerative company – one that works to restore, renew and replenish in addition to preserving our planet, and encourages others to do the same,” commented Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, Walmart Inc.

Building on its long standing commitment to climate change, Walmart has raised its targets to have zero emissions by 2040 across its global operations, without the use of carbon offsets.

Three new emissions targets set by Walmart include:

Powering its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035

Electrifying and zeroing out emissions for all its vehicles by 2040

Transitioning its heating in stores, clubs, data and distribution centre to low impact refrigerants by 2040

In addition to its emissions targets, Walmart also aspires to protect, manage and restore critical landscapes.

It’s latest targets to achieve this include:

Supporting efforts to preserve a minimum of one acre of natural habitat for every acre developed in the US

Driving the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices, forest protection/restoration and fisheries management

Investing and working with suppliers to source from companies that help the preservation of natural ecosystems, as well as those that improve livelihoods

“We must all take urgent, sustained action to reverse nature loss and emissions before we reach a tipping point from which we will not recover. People have pushed past the earth’s natural limits. Healthy societies, resilient economies and thriving businesses rely on nature. Our vision at Walmart is to help transform food and product supply chains to be regenerative, working in harmony with nature – to protect, restore and sustainably use our natural resources,” added Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart Inc. and president of the Walmart Foundation.

